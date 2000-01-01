Hundreds of migrant children still in U.S. custody

Now that more than 1,800 immigrant children 5 years and older have reunited with their parents, the U.S. government must decide how to handle the 700 or so kids who remain separated from their families. The Trump administration said it was working on arrangements to send 431 children back to parents who authorities have already deported to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, who ordered the reunification of illegal immigrant families, will consider a request by the American Civil Liberties Union to give the families at least a week to decide whether to seek asylum. The Trump administration opposes the waiting period, and Sabraw put a temporary hold on deportations while considering the issue.