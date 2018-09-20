Humanitarian deal for Syrians breaks down

SYRIA: A Russia-Turkey brokered deal to create a demilitarized zone inside Idlib, opening a humanitarian corridor for the province’s 3 million residents, has broken down. The Wall Street Journal blames terrorist groups in Idlib, while China’s Xinhua news service reports the Turkish army gave orders to rebels to deny access to a safe corridor. Idlib residents—many displaced by the war in other parts of Syria—in response have taken to the street in protest again (footage from Friday here), demanding protection and the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad.

TANZANIA: Rescuers recovered at least 136 bodies from Lake Victoria, with more missing, after a ferry sank just yards away from the dock on the largest island in Africa’s largest lake.

NIGERIA: Reporters from TheCable saw a video from Boko Haram, threatening to kill another captured midwife and nurse, along with Christian detainee Leah Sharibu, if their demands are not met. “The government have ignored us. So, here is a message of blood,” said a member of the group in the video. “The other nurse and midwife will be executed in similar manner in one month, including Leah Sharibu.”

PUERTO RICO is a long way from recovery one year after Hurricane Maria devastated the island: Access to electricity and fresh water remain spotty.

ENGLAND: Prime Minister Theresa May gave a defiant speech today, demanding the European Union respect British voters and come up with its own plan after EU leaders rejected her government’s exit strategy.

London police discovered the identity of the “Croydon Cat Killer.” Pet owners worried that whoever was kidnapping pets and leaving them dead on their owners’ doorsteps might turn to humans—but after a three-year investigation, police announced the killer was most likely a fox.

UNITED STATES: Marine archaeologists believe they have found Captain Cook’s Endeavour, the vessel he sailed to the Pacific in the 18th century where he discovered Australia and New Zealand.

