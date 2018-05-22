Huge human brains puzzle evolutionists

God created humans with a huge brain, three times larger than that of a chimpanzee. That difference puzzles evolutionists because our brains are much larger than they need to be and enable us to do far more than merely survive.

Now, scientists at St. Andrews University in Scotland are using computer simulations in an attempt to demonstrate mathematically why natural selection gave us such gigantic brains.

Because we need energy to survive, the scientists assumed evolution would select a large brain only if it could bring more energy into the body than the organ itself expends in performing its functions. For example, a bigger brain likely enabled our ancestors to gather more food to give energy to their bodies, leading researchers to look at whether the energy provided by a larger food source at least equaled the amount of energy a big brain would require.

Not surprisingly, the research results, published in the journal Nature, showed that stronger mental demands produce bigger brains. But, contrary to popular evolutionary theory, social challenges did not affect brain size. Instead, individual tasks such as finding, storing, and cooking food and making tools accounted for 60 percent of brain growth. Cooperative efforts to deal with the environment, such as group hunting, accounted for 30 percent, and the other 10 percent came from competition among groups of people.

According to Ann Gauger, a research scientist with Biologic Institute, evolutionists only see our brain as a huge organ because they compare it to the brain sizes of most animals. But, she said, “microscopic study of the human brain reveals brain structures, enhanced wiring, and forms of connectivity among nerve cells not found in any animal, challenging the view that the human brain is simply an enlarged chimpanzee brain.”

Any time we look at the small similarities between animals and humans, we also need to look at the large dissimilarities. It’s important that we don’t confuse “similarity with equivalence,” Gauger noted.