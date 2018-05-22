Huge human brains puzzle evolutionists

FDA warns teething medications can prove deadly
The Federal Drug Administration recently issued a warning about serious health risks associated with some teething medications.
“We urge parents, caregivers, and retailers who sell them to heed our warnings and not use over-the-counter products containing benzocaine for teething pain,” Scott Gottliebsaid, FDA commissioner, said in a statement.
Drug manufacturers use benzocaine in a variety of medications to treat conditions such as teething pain, sore throat, and canker sores under brand names Anbesol, Baby Orajel, Cepacol, Chloraseptic, Hurricane, Orabase, Orajel, and Topex, as well as generic drugstore products.
These drugs can cause a rare but deadly blood condition, methemoglobinemia, especially in children 2 years old and younger. Side effects include shortness of breath, headache, and rapid heart rate that can occur within minutes or up to two hours after using the medication. Officials reviewed 119 cases of the blood disorder linked to benzocaine, including four deaths, between 2009 and 2017.
If companies do not comply with FDA recommendations and stop selling the products, the agency said it will initiate regulatory action to remove them from the market.
The FDA previously warned parents and caregivers about a toxic substance found in certain homeopathic teething tablets and advised they seek advice from healthcare professionals for safe alternatives. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents treat their baby’s teething pain with teething rings or gum massage.
Adult products to treat toothaches and cold sores that contain benzocaine can remain on the market but companies must add new warnings. —J.B.
Ahoy, Matey! That's quite a treasure trove!
Sunken ships and treasure chests brimming with gold and jewels may be the things of fanciful pirate tales, but archaeologists have just discovered the real thing: a treasure-laden Spanish galleon on the bottom of the sea. The vessel carried gold and silver coins, and emeralds mined in Peru, loot worth between $4 billion and $17 billon today. Spain likely intended to use the valuables to help fund the long conflict the Spanish and French fought against the English in the War of Spanish Succession, Live Science reported.
A team of international scientists first discovered the vessel, partially buried in sediment 2,000 feet underwater, in 2015. But they could not immediately identify the craft, and affiliated government agencies only recently gave permission to make the details public. The discovery of bronze cannons uniquely engraved with ornate dolphins identified the vessel as the San José.
In 1708, warship escorts for the ship became delayed, but the commander decided to set sail anyway. Four English ships attacked the unprotected vessel in the Caribbean Sea, and during the ensuing cannon fight, the San José burst into flames and sank. —J.B.
WHO bans trans fat
The World Health Organization recently released a plan to eliminate industrially produced trans fats from the global food supply. Health experts believe trans fats increase blood cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease. Food processors create artificial trans fats by adding hydrogen to vegetable oil to make it solid.
In 1911, Crisco shortening became the first trans fatty food marketed in the United States. Beginning in the 1950s, trans fats became increasingly popular because experts believed they were healthier than butter or lard, and food manufacturers began to use them in snacks and fried foods because of their long shelf life.
Three years ago, the Food and Drug Administration called for food manufacturers to stop selling trans fatty foods by June 18, 2018. The agency did not say how it plans to enforce the rule. —J.B.