Huawei sues United States over equipment ban

Chinese telecom giant Huawei on Thursday confirmed it filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government over a ban on government agencies using the company’s equipment. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Texas claims this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which prohibits the official use of Huawei equipment, is unconstitutional. The United States views the company as a security threat and questions its ties to the Chinese government. Huawei argues that the act will harm its business in the United States despite no proof of wrongdoing.

On Dec. 1, Canadian authorities detained Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, on behalf of the United States at an airport in Vancouver. She is charged with misleading banks about the company’s violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

“The U.S. Congress has repeatedly failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products,” Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping said in a statement. “We are compelled to take this legal action as a proper and last resort.”