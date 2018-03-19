How the cannabis economy is changing Colorado

Legalized recreational cannabis is not driving homelessness in Pueblo, Colo., a study released last week found, but the new “Green Rush” economy has spiked rents across the state and caused an influx of marijuana migrants.

The 200-page study analyzed data on poverty and changes in the numbers of homeless people among other “social impact” indicators for Pueblo County. Though opponents of recreational marijuana use have linked exploding rates of homelessness to the drug, the study’s authors said there is “no evidence to support that argument.”

But they admitted there might be an indirect link as people stream to Colorado for the drug.

“Differences in the legal status of cannabis from one state to the next have given rise to an entirely new form of homelessness,” wrote Colorado State University–Pueblo sociology professor Tim McGettigan, one of a cohort of nearly 40 authors from the university’s Institute of Cannabis Research. More than a million dollars from state and local marijuana taxes funded the research institute, according to The Pueblo Chieftain.

Researchers reasoned that since pot is legal throughout the state and homelessness has decreased in some counties, “other factors must be considered,” namely the state’s economic boom and resulting higher rents. One issue unique to Pueblo was a spike in utility disconnections. The local power company cut utilities to more than 7,000 Pueblo homes in 2016, affecting 20 percent of households.

“Black Hills [Energy] devastated our community with high charges and requiring draconian deposits, meaning people can’t even afford to get into subsidized housing,” said Anne Stattelman, director of Posada, an emergency shelter and service provider for homeless people. “It’s a big reason families are becoming homeless here.”

Posada served at least 2,700 chronically homeless people last year, and 800 of those Stattelman interviewed were “cannabis refugees”—recent arrivals from other states, often veterans wanting to self-treat their PTSD with pot. Legalized marijuana or its industries drew them to Colorado. But cannabis-seekers might not be homeless when they arrive, she told me: “They travel, maybe on a disability check, to Pueblo, thinking it’s affordable. And soon they become homeless because they don’t have jobs and have no place to live.”

Posada noted a sharp increase in cannabis-seekers from other states starting in January 2014, when retail marijuana became legal. The illegal trade has bourgeoned, too.

A 2017 point-in-time count found Pueblo County had more homeless people per capita than larger metropolitan areas like Denver and Colorado Springs.

Though the study’s authors pointed to lack of affordable housing and utility disconnections as the most logical factors for Pueblo’s crisis, average rent in February for a one-bedroom apartment in Pueblo cost $587—less than half the national average of $1,255 but 12 percent higher than the previous year. Calculating cost-of-living factors such as housing, food, gas, utilities, and transportation, this year Pueblo ranked the third cheapest place to live in the state.

And Stattelman said that’s why pot users come to light up in Pueblo. She counted nearly 3,000 more “unduplicated” homeless people in 2016 than the previous year. With housing problems, cartel activity, and the unintended consequences of legal marijuana—like cultivators depending on Medicaid—she warned, “We’re a cautionary tale from the battlefront of this crisis.”