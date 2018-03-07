How should we then pray?

After the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review two similar cases last week, state and local government officials’ right to pray before their meetings could depend on which state they’re in.

Rowan County v. Lund and Bormuth v. County of Jackson both involved lawmakers’ religious freedom. In Rowan County, N.C., the five members of the Board of Commissioners took turns opening meetings with a prayer or a moment of silence. The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina sued on behalf of three offended county residents. A U.S. District Court ruled in favor of the residents, but a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision in favor of lawmaker-led prayer. Then all of the judges on the 4th Circuit joined to overturn the panel’s decision.

The 4th Circuit explained that because the commissioners themselves said the prayers, rather than guest ministers, the action was questionable under the U.S. Constitution’s Establishment Clause, which forbids the government from favoring one religion over another or establishing a state religion.

The commissioners’ appeal to the Supreme Court explained, “[They]—as some of their counterparts have done for centuries—deliver legislative prayer themselves as a way of meeting their ‘spiritual needs [as] lawmakers,’ and ‘reflect[ing] the values they hold as private citizens.’” Now that the 4th Circuit’s ruling stands, a local chaplain will lead prayer at the meetings from now on, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Meanwhile in Michigan, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners also opened its meetings each month with a commissioner-led prayer or a moment of silence. Prayers were voluntary, and commissioners led on a rotating basis.

When Jackson County resident Peter Bormuth sued the county, a U.S. District Court ruled in favor of the commissioners’ rights. A panel from the 6th Circuit overturned that decision, but then the full 6th Circuit reheard the case and reaffirmed the District Court ruling.

The contradictory rulings in two different circuit courts means religious lawmakers lack sure footing until another case finds its way to the highest court in the land.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch disagreed with the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear Rowan County v. Lund.

“State and local lawmakers can lead prayers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan, but not in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, or West Virginia,” Thomas wrote in the dissent. “This Court should have stepped in to resolve this conflict.”

Because circuit court decisions are not binding on each other, different parts of the country may operate under different rulings. Circuit court splits are not uncommon, and the Supreme Court does not always resolve them right away.

“One of the primarily roles of the Supreme Court is to ensure that federal laws are interpreted consistently throughout the country,” said Brett Harvey with Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented Rowan County. “The public officials in North Carolina should have the same constitutional rights as the public officials in Michigan.”

In the past, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of prayers by lawmakers. In the 1983 case Marsh v. Chambers, the justices upheld the right of a state-supported chaplain to pray over legislative meetings. As recently as 2014 in Town of Greece v. Galloway, the high court ruled a town had the right to open board meetings with a clergy-led prayer.

In the Rowan County dissent, Thomas criticized the 4th Circuit’s decision in North Carolina, calling it “both unfaithful to our precedents and ahistorical.”

“People should be concerned anytime the courts begin telling people how to pray, and what they can pray, and who can pray,” said Harvey. “It’s only a matter of time before the Supreme Court will have to weigh in.”