How should we then pray?

Zoned out
The U.S. Department of Justice is warning city administrators not to use zoning codes to frustrate the plans of congregations to purchase, build, expand, or occupy their houses of worship.
Case in point: For 13 years the Orthodox Jewish congregation Valley Chabad of Woodcliff Lake, N.J., has tried to purchase land for a new synagogue in its residential neighborhood or expand at its existing location. Restricted in the search by a doctrine proscribing the distance members can walk for Shabbat services, the congregation claims in a lawsuit filed last year that the city zoning board has intentionally hobbled its efforts.
The Justice Department filed its own lawsuit June 13 against Woodcliff Lake in defense of the Orthodox Jewish congregation. And, to emphasize the point, the department announced the launch of the Place to Worship Initiative, a campaign to warn municipalities against abusing their zoning codes and to inform congregations of their rights.
U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said the town imposed a substantial burden on Valley Chabad’s “religious freedom by repeatedly meddling in its attempts to purchase property in the area and citing subjective and misleading reasons to justify denying its zoning application.”
The use of zoning codes to obstruct the development of houses of worship became so endemic by 2000 that Congress passed the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) by unanimous consent. The law “bars land use regulations that impose a substantial burden on religious exercise without a compelling justification,” according to a Justice Department statement announcing the Place to Worship Initiative.
Created to regulate when, where, and how commercial and residential developers can build, zoning codes make little space for nonprofit organizations, particularly places of worship. After all, why encourage development that does not add to the tax base or alters the character of a residential neighborhood?
Congregations, unaware of the protection federal law provides against municipal abuses, often abandon new plans when told zoning restrictions prohibit them. Worse, they sometimes walk away from projects into which they have already poured substantial time and money, said John Mauck, an attorney with the Chicago law firm Mauck and Baker, which specializes in RLUIPA law.
Similar cases in New York and Dallas highlight the resistance Orthodox Jews face when trying to establish synagogues in their neighborhoods. Muslims trying to build mosques have experienced similar pushback from city officials, sometimes at the behest of their constituents. And in Laurel, Md., city council members created zoning codes once they discovered a church planned to convert a building in the city’s gentrified downtown into a nonprofit coffee shop and ministry to the city’s homeless.
Mauck told me he welcomed the Justice Department’s involvement and would participate in a panel discussion in September when the Place to Worship Initiative hosts a forum in Chicago. Getting involved at the ground level requires expertise and time currently lacking in many U.S. attorney’s offices that adjudicate RLUIPA claims, Mauck said. He’s hopeful the initiative will narrow that gap.
Christians should strongly support development in their neighborhoods by other religious groups, said Mauck, who is a Christian. When his law firm represented a Muslim congregation trying to build a mosque, neighbors put pig statues in front yards to dissuade the Muslims’ efforts. But Christians who support church development in other countries, Mauck said, should be “willing, as Americans, to set an example that everyone’s free to have their place of worship and we will support their right to do so and share the gospel.” —Bonnie Pritchett