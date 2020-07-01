House votes to remove Confederate statues

The bust of former U.S. Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision declaring African Americans could not be citizens, and a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee could be removed from the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 305-113 to take down at least 10 likenesses of Confederate officials and three statues of white supremacists.

When will the change take place? The Republican-controlled Senate needs to vote on the bill, and President Donald Trump would have to sign it for it to take effect. It’s unclear whether the Senate would pass the measure.

