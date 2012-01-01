House votes to override Trump veto on defense

The House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the defense bill Congress passed earlier this month, with 322 votes to override and only 87 no votes. The $740 billion bill would fund the military and grant a 3 percent pay raise for troops. Both chambers passed the National Defense Authorization Act with more than a two-thirds majority.



Why did the president veto the bill? Trump complained that the bill does not terminate a legal shield for tech companies known as Section 230. He also objected to a provision requiring the Pentagon to change the names of military facilities named after confederate leaders. The Senate will meet today to take up the override measure.

