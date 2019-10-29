House to vote on impeachment process

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Monday the House will vote this week to formalize the presidential impeachment inquiry. Republicans have complained that the full House has not approved opening an investigation. The vote on the resolution will establish the parameters of the process.

Where does the investigation stand? Democrats are securing witness testimony, something President Donald Trump says is unnecessary because he has released a summary of his July 25 call with the Ukrainian president that ignited the controversy. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council who listened in on the call, testifies Tuesday. “I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the U.S. government’s support of Ukraine,” Vindman said in a prepared opening statement.

