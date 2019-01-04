House to issue subpoena for Mueller report
by Harvest Prude
Posted 4/01/19, 11:01 am
WASHINGTON—The House Judiciary Committee plans to vote Wednesday to authorize subpoenas for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Last week, six Democratic House committee chairmen sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr demanding that the Department of Justice release the full report by April 2.
In a letter to the chairmen of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, Barr said a redacted version of the report will be ready by mid-April “if not sooner.” Members of Barr and Mueller’s teams are removing from the report any grand jury material, information that would compromise sensitive sources and methods, facts that could affect ongoing investigations, and anything that could infringe on the personal privacy and reputation of “peripheral third parties.” Barr cannot legally release classified information or grand jury testimony.
Barr does not plan to share the report with the White House before releasing it. Though President Donald Trump has the right to assert executive privilege over certain parts of the report, the president “has stated publicly that he intends to defer to me and, accordingly, there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review,” Barr said.
The House Judiciary Committee will also vote Wednesday to authorize subpoenas to several of the president’s former advisers, including strategist Steve Bannon, Communications Director Hope Hicks, chief of staff Reince Priebus, White House counsel Don McGahn, and counsel Ann Donaldson, who previously served as McGahn’s chief of staff. The subpoenas are part of an investigation the committee launched last month into whether the president obstructed justice or abused his power.
FuzzyfacePosted: Mon, 04/01/2019 03:22 pm
Doesn't even their base see this as just grandstanding?
OldMikePosted: Mon, 04/01/2019 07:43 pm
Their base is pretty much on-board with this, far as I can tell. I read news outlets like CNN. The comments to articles indicate that large numbers think Barr lied about what Mueller’s report says. I suspect I would find the same at Washington Post and New York Times. But I cant read them without subscribing.
I don’t expect Trump Derangement Syndrome to ease up a bit. Even a couple of semi-regular lib commenters here don’t seem to be getting any relief.
news2mePosted: Mon, 04/01/2019 08:06 pm
It is so sad that the rest of the swamp in DC are so focused on Trump they can't help find a problem for the continued influx of illegals. Yes, they are illegals. It is against the law for them to enter America without permission. It is against the law for them to live in America without permission. And for those illegals who think we owe them because they have worked here for several years, that right there means they have a mental attitude. The same for the people who think they belong here because they have lied and cheated and hid from the law.
Then if they don't like the homeless population and want to leave they will need a passport because Mexico and Canada require passports to enter.
news2mePosted: Mon, 04/01/2019 08:12 pm
I guess you can spend until the end of time when it isn't your money. This is why I don't believe we are overdrawn, because DC spends and spends and spends. And there are still people who could use a place to live. They could have bought houses for everyone on the money they have spent or given away to other countries under the guise of climate change, abortion, and poverty. And those leaders buy apartments in New York for their own future.
XionPosted: Mon, 04/01/2019 11:59 pm
The most fascinating thing about the liberal mind is that it is completely blind to its own hypocracy. It is compelled to always do the very thing it says it opposes. Everything they say they hate is who they are. It is fascinating to watch, but also sad.