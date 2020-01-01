House tees up vote on $3 trillion bill

U.S. lawmakers started voting on a $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, but they don’t expect to finish until Friday evening because they are spreading out lawmakers’ visits to the House chamber to comply with social distancing.

How will the vote go? It likely will pass in the House despite fracturing Democratic support. Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., said she’ll vote against it, and other moderate Democrats have expressed reservations. More liberal members may try to delay the vote so they can lobby for changes. Some moderate Republicans, including Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., are planning to vote yes. But even it passes in the House, the bill likely will die on arrival in the Senate, where Republicans already rejected it as a wish list of liberal priorities.

