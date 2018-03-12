House Republicans conclude no Russia collusion

WASHINGTON—Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee concluded their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and found no collusion with the Trump campaign. “We found no evidence of collusion, and so we found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings,” Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, who led the probe, told reporters Monday. The panel released a one-page summary of its investigation and plans to issue a 150-page report later Tuesday. Republicans not only claimed to find President Donald Trump and his associates innocent, they split from intelligence community conclusions that Russia favored Trump in the election. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., decried both the panel’s decision to end the investigation and the conclusions Republicans drew. “[T]he majority has placed the interests of protecting the president over protecting the country, and history will judge its actions harshly,” he said. The president took to Twitter on Monday night to praise Republicans on the panel. But not all GOP members are in agreement. Rep. Tom Rooney, R-Fla., a member of the intelligence panel, told CNN on Monday the committee lost credibility: “We have gone completely off the rails, and now we’re basically a political forum for people to leak information to drive the day’s news. We have lost all credibility.”