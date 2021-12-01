House pushes forward on removing Trump

Lawmakers reconvened on Tuesday to vote on a resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, declaring that the president is no longer fit to serve. If he doesn’t, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives plans to move forward with articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” Pence has not indicated he plans to invoke the amendment, and none of the members of the Cabinet have publicly called for Trump to leave office.

Has Trump responded? The outgoing president described the impeachment effort as “a really terrible thing,” in his first remarks to reporters since a riot of his supporters broke out at the U.S. Capitol last week. He was leaving for Texas on Tuesday to survey the southern border wall and took no questions. “To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger,” he said. “I want no violence.”

