House pushes forward on removing Trump
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/12/21, 04:56 pm
Lawmakers reconvened on Tuesday to vote on a resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, declaring that the president is no longer fit to serve. If he doesn’t, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives plans to move forward with articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” Pence has not indicated he plans to invoke the amendment, and none of the members of the Cabinet have publicly called for Trump to leave office.
Has Trump responded? The outgoing president described the impeachment effort as “a really terrible thing,” in his first remarks to reporters since a riot of his supporters broke out at the U.S. Capitol last week. He was leaving for Texas on Tuesday to survey the southern border wall and took no questions. “To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger,” he said. “I want no violence.”
Dig deeper: Read Marvin Olasky’s column on what Americans should learn from Wednesday’s riot.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Tue, 01/12/2021 06:10 pm
The left are unhinged and dangerous! They are pushing this impeachment right before Trump leaves office in a vindictive manner. What exactly is the goal in this? Is it to incite more violence by the right so they can take away our liberties, label us terrorists, shut down our churches, kick conservatives off the Internet, censor our communication, and totally dominate us? I think that is their objective and anti-Trumpers had better wake up to this, because they are in the crosshairs too. Don't be naive!
Here is Tucker Carlson talking about the left trying to shut down conservatives on the Internet.