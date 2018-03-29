House pulls together to address opioid crisis

While controversy at the U.S. southern border continued to fracture Congress this week, the House of Representatives quietly achieved a rare moment of consensus on another national crisis: the opioid epidemic.

Last month, a House committee sent 57 opioid bills to the floor. A whopping 53 of those passed by voice vote in committee—a sign of bipartisan agreement. The nearly five dozen bills address a wide variety of topics, including alternative pain medications, insurance, Medicaid, and even healthcare for people in foster care and prison. House leadership plans to roll most of the bills into one large opioid package: House Resolution 6.

One of the measures, the Commit to Opioid Medical Prescriber Accountability and Safety for Seniors (COMPASS) Act, would help identify “outlier” prescribers—doctors who may give out too many pain meds. Prescriptions given too freely have contributed to the current crisis, experts say: 80 percent of heroin users started with a legitimate prescription for pain medication.

Another bill, H.R. 5788, would help stem the flow of deadly synthetic fentanyl through the U.S. Postal Service. DuPage County, Ill., coroner Richard Jorgensen, a former surgeon, noticed an uptick in overdose deaths when he took office in 2013. He helped bring the opioid crisis to the attention of his congressman, Rep. Peter Roskam, R-Ill.

Jorgensen told me he showed Roskam how easy it was to Google the best ways to mail illegal drugs into the United States—not through private companies like FedEx, but through the USPS. Roskam went on to sponsor and publicly support H.R. 5788 and the COMPASS Act.

But with so many bills taking small bites out of a big problem, are lawmakers using the opportunity to pile on to a hot topic during an election year, just to tell their constituents about their efforts? For one thing, the bigger a bill gets, the more it risks losing votes. But the opioid crisis crosses so many lines—political, economic, geographic, social—the omnibus bill seems to have a good chance of sailing through the House, despite its deep divisions.

Jorgensen cited his own politically fractured state of Illinois: Despite its failure to pass a budget for the last three years, the Illinois General Assembly in 2015 wrapped several opioid initiatives into one, the bipartisan Heroin Crisis Package. The Chicago Tribune called the legislation “a model for other states.”

Jorgensen worked with that bill’s sponsor and said he was surprised such a large package still managed to pass. “Everybody worked together to get it done. It was unusual … and everybody put their two cents in, but it did not burden or hinder the accumulation of the major bill,” he said. “It changed how we handle all of these things in Illinois.”

While House lawmakers appear highly motivated to pass an opioid package, but the bill faces a tough battle in the Senate, leaving its future uncertain.