House pulls together to address opioid crisis

Understanding asylum
The term “zero tolerance” policy makes one important assumption about asylum-seekers: They have broken the law and previous administrations tolerated it.
But seeking asylum is not, on its face, unlawful.
The 1980 updates to the Immigration and Nationality Act laid out five criteria for seeking asylum in the United States. Asylum may be granted if the applicant has experienced persecution, or fear of persecution, “on account of race, religion, nationality, and/or membership in a particular social group or political opinion.” U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services explains it this way: “You may apply for asylum in the United States regardless of your country of origin or your current immigration status.”
Ava Steaffens, CEO of the Christian Community Development Association and a former immigration lawyer, told me the United States is not required to grant asylum to all who seek it. The government must use discretion to decide whether an asylum-seeker has a credible fear of returning to his or her own country.
Every asylum-seeker must undergo an intense interview process, even more intense than the one for people seeking citizenship through marriage.
“It’s discovery of facts. Each case is an individual case,” said Steaffens, who has worked with immigrants from Poland, Iran, and Central America. She compared making judgments on asylum-seekers who have not yet gone through their court proceedings to presuming someone guilty until proven innocent of a crime.
“The questions and evidence put forth revolve around your particular circumstances: where you come from, where the violence is stemming from, what the reason for the violence is, how much can you prove of it, did you have any witnesses, what did you do, did you try to get the government to intervene, did the government refuse to intervene. … It’s basically a discovery of facts and evidence and weighs the credibility of the applicant and the facts presented,” Steaffens said. “It’s very intense.”
At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said fraudulent family cases—cases of human traffickers or other smugglers trying to get children into the country, using asylum as an excuse—had skyrocketed “315 percent” over five months.
A Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman later clarified those numbers to The New York Times: 45 cases in fiscal year 2017 and 191 cases in fiscal year 2018. Each number represents less than 1 percent of the total number of families apprehended at the border that year.
They also represent a tiny fraction of the total number of asylum cases overall: 26,124 individuals received asylum (affirmatively or defensively) in 2015, according to the Homeland Security. More than 1 million people obtained lawful permanent resident status that year.
Although the court process is long and arduous, asylum-seekers do want to finish it, when provided with guidance for how to do so. A government-funded study found that of those enrolled in the supervised release and assistance program, 93 percent appeared at required hearings. —L.F.