House passes war powers resolution

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a nonbinding measure calling on President Donald Trump to stop further military action against Iran without the expressed authorization of Congress. The administration condemned the vote for sending the wrong message to Iran.

Was the vote bipartisan? The resolution passed 224-194, with three Republicans and eight Democrats voting opposite of their respective party’s position. The GOP-controlled Senate is slated to take up a binding version of the resolution next week, where it faces an uphill battle, though two Republican senators, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky, promised to vote in support of the measure. The resolution would also be subject to a presidential veto.

