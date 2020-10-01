House passes war powers resolution
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/10/20, 11:14 am
WASHINGTON—The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a nonbinding measure calling on President Donald Trump to stop further military action against Iran without the expressed authorization of Congress. The administration condemned the vote for sending the wrong message to Iran.
Was the vote bipartisan? The resolution passed 224-194, with three Republicans and eight Democrats voting opposite of their respective party’s position. The GOP-controlled Senate is slated to take up a binding version of the resolution next week, where it faces an uphill battle, though two Republican senators, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky, promised to vote in support of the measure. The resolution would also be subject to a presidential veto.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Sift about why some Republicans in the Senate decided to support a war powers resolution.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 01/10/2020 04:34 pm
Mike Lee and Rand Paul could have some valid reasons for going against President Trump. However, this seems to be a terrible time to do it.
Wrong message to the Iranians, is one reason
But I think it is also a huge error to give aid and comfort to the totally deluded Democratic Party at this time. This is not bipartisanship or statesmanship. I believe it’s little more than showboating: “Look, everyone, at how independent I am from President Trump!”
news2mePosted: Fri, 01/10/2020 07:02 pm
I don't see being independent from Trump as a good thing. He did the right thing.
Has anyone found out WHY that contractor was killed? Did he see something or someone he shouldn't have? Like Iran moving into Iraq.
news2mePosted: Fri, 01/10/2020 06:59 pm
Trump doesn't need to shoot at Iran.
Iran is controlling parts of Iraq and Iraq knows it. Iran is slowly taking over Iraq piece by piece.