House passes trade deal

WASHINGTON—A day after impeaching President Donald Trump, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that he championed. The deal passed Thursday in a 385-41 vote.

When will it take effect? The $1.2 trillion replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement still has to pass in the U.S. Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said lawmakers will consider it after reconvening in January, but they will deal with the impeachment trial first. The U.S. International Trade Commission estimates the agreement will raise the nation’s gross domestic product by $68.2 billion within six years of taking effect.

