House passes trade deal
by Harvest Prude
Posted 12/20/19, 11:31 am
WASHINGTON—A day after impeaching President Donald Trump, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that he championed. The deal passed Thursday in a 385-41 vote.
When will it take effect? The $1.2 trillion replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement still has to pass in the U.S. Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said lawmakers will consider it after reconvening in January, but they will deal with the impeachment trial first. The U.S. International Trade Commission estimates the agreement will raise the nation’s gross domestic product by $68.2 billion within six years of taking effect.
Dig deeper: Read more about the details of the agreement in my report in The Sift last week.
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Janet BPosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 05:51 pm
This is not the positive event it could have been had the House passed this deal as soon as it landed on Mrs. Pelosi's desk almost 11 months ago.
But they had to try to get that guy out of office, not give him a win.
JerryMPosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 06:02 pm
Nice to see Nancy is now in vibrant blue, having put aside her mourning black. She is a human mood stone, leaving no messaging to chance.