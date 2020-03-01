House passes stimulus bill

WASHINGTON—Some House lawmakers rushed back to the U.S. Capitol on Friday to vote on the $2 trillion fiscal relief bill. An attempt by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to force a longer voting process fell flat, and lawmakers who made it back to Capitol Hill passed the legislation by a voice vote. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill into law quickly.

What’s in the bill? The law designed to ease the COVID-19 economic crisis unlocks large loans for small businesses, billions in emergency federal aid for struggling industries and the healthcare system, and direct payments to taxpayers. It contains grants for the arts and humanities, aid for farmers, and loans for nonprofit groups, including houses of worship.

Dig deeper: Read my report on riders and amendments to the stimulus bill.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.