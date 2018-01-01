House passes more tax reforms

House Republicans on Friday passed a tax bill that adds to the reforms instituted at the beginning of this year. The bill would make permanent the corporate tax cut that took effect Jan. 1 and create incentives for saving and small-business startups. The 220-191 vote was mostly along party lines, but several Republican House members who face tough reelection fights voted against the measure. The bill raises concern over increasing the deficit with new tax cuts without corresponding new revenue sources, and its success is not assured in the Senate.