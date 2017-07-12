House passes concealed carry bill

The House on Wednesday approved a bill making it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed handguns across state lines. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., sponsored the bill. “A driver’s license is recognized in every state. If I get married in North Carolina but I move to Arizona, I’m not a single man again,” Hudson said, noting that concealed carry laws should work the same way. The bill passed largely along party lines, with most Democrats saying it could endanger public safety. Democrats also criticized GOP lawmakers for combining a bill on background checks with the concealed carry bill, saying the two measures should stand alone. The background check provisions will help ensure criminal and mental health records are loaded into a federal database.