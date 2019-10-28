House makes impeachment drive official

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday formalizing the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. Lawmakers mostly stuck to party lines, with no Republicans voting for the resolution. Two Democrats, Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey voted against it. Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan voted for the resolution.

Why are they taking this vote now? House committees have investigated the president since September, but Democratic leaders have so far resisted a floor vote. The vote pins down all lawmakers, including those from swing districts, on the impeachment issue. Republicans and the White House have criticized Democrats for investigating without setting up official rules, arguing they made the process unduly secretive.

“With today’s vote, Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and the Democrats have done nothing more than enshrine unacceptable violations of due process into House rules,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

The resolution empowers the House Intelligence Committee to hold televised hearings and release witness transcripts. The House Judiciary Committee will be responsible for drafting articles of impeachment.

