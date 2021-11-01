House introduces impeachment articles
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/11/21, 04:09 pm
With nine days left in President Donald Trump’s tenure, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is calling lawmakers back to Washington to vote on whether to charge him with “incitement of insurrection.” The bill of impeachment says Trump “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government” when he spoke at a rally on Wednesday after which some attendees broke into the Capitol building and rioted.
Does Congress have time to impeach him? It’s highly unlikely the whole process could happen before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. On Monday, House Republicans blocked a quick vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The chamber will probably pass the measure on Tuesday. If Pence doesn’t respond, the House will move forward with impeachment, Pelosi said. Lawmakers could vote on the bill of impeachment on Wednesday.
HANNAH.Posted: Mon, 01/11/2021 04:58 pm
She's much afraid. Laptop From Pelosi’s Office Stolen During Capitol Breach, Spokesman Confirms (theepochtimes.com)
HANNAH.Posted: Mon, 01/11/2021 05:01 pm
“The case cannot come to trial in the Senate. Because the Senate has rules, and the rules would not allow the case to come to trial until, according to the majority leader, until 1 p.m. on January 20th, an hour after President Trump leaves office,” Dershowitz said in a Fox Business interview on Sunday. ...
“And the Constitution specifically says, ‘The President shall be removed from office upon impeachment.’ It doesn’t say the former president. Congress has no power to impeach or try a private citizen, whether it be a private citizen named Donald Trump or named Barack Obama or anyone else,” he said.
Democrats Cannot Impeach Trump, and You Can’t Impeach Him After Leaving Office: Dershowitz (theepochtimes.com)