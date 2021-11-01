House introduces impeachment articles

With nine days left in President Donald Trump’s tenure, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is calling lawmakers back to Washington to vote on whether to charge him with “incitement of insurrection.” The bill of impeachment says Trump “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government” when he spoke at a rally on Wednesday after which some attendees broke into the Capitol building and rioted.

Does Congress have time to impeach him? It’s highly unlikely the whole process could happen before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. On Monday, House Republicans blocked a quick vote on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The chamber will probably pass the measure on Tuesday. If Pence doesn’t respond, the House will move forward with impeachment, Pelosi said. Lawmakers could vote on the bill of impeachment on Wednesday.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s first-hand account of the Capitol riots.