House impeaches Trump for the second time
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 1/13/21, 06:20 pm
For the first time in U.S. history, members of Congress voted to impeach a sitting president for a second time. By a vote of 232-197, with 10 Republicans aligning with the Democratic majority, the House on Wednesday charged President Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection.” His critics blame him for inflaming a crowd of his supporters, some of whom marched to the U.S. Capitol and invaded it on Jan. 6 as Congress met to certify the results of the presidential election. Five people died during the riot.
What happens next? The Senate is expected to hold a trial, though it wouldn’t begin before Tuesday, the day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Trump would have already left his position by the end of the trial, but the Senate could vote on whether to disqualify him from holding federal office again. Trump told reporters on Tuesday that the effort to impeach him again is causing “tremendous anger” and “tremendous danger” to the country. Cut off from virtually all social media platforms, including YouTube, Trump released a statement from the White House on Wednesday calling for “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. … That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for.”
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital's managing editor. She is a graduate of World Journalism Institute, the Missouri School of Journalism, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lynde resides with her family in Wichita, Kansas. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Janet BPosted: Wed, 01/13/2021 05:59 pm
As a citizen, I am just furious about this.
Why wasn't there this much attention given to the rioters who, night after night, attacked a federal building in Portland? Where are the arrests? Where are the investigations of these attacks?
This is just a shameful demonstration of hatred that the left/Democrats have had for Donald Trump since he won. They have twisted his words for 4 years, and now they can use the attack on the Capitol - admittedly against our government - by ...well, gee, we don't know who most of them are, do we? - to blame him for his speech.
If the word "fight" is inflammatory, we had better ban at least the Book of 1 Timothy.
The shame of America is not the President's words, but the use of the power by those who have hated the President to disgrace him at the end of a term that saw many positive things for this country, none of which were ever credited to him by the left.