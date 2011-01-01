House GOP picks McCarthy as leader

WASHINGTON—House Republicans on Wednesday elected Kevin McCarthy of California as minority leader, fending off a challenge from Jim Jordan of Ohio. McCarthy won with a 159-43 vote. The new session of Congress that begins in January represents the first time since 2011 that Republicans will be the minority party in the House. McCarthy has served as the House Majority Leader since 2014. Steve Scalise of Louisiana will remain the Republican whip, while Liz Cheney of Wyoming, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, will serve as GOP conference chairwoman.

Current House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who is retiring, backed McCarthy as the “right person” to lead the GOP in the House. McCarthy is a more moderate Republican than Jordan, who is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Jordan said Republicans lost the House for not adhering more closely to President Donald Trump’s priorities and fulfilling campaign promises such as funding a border wall and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

House Democrats will wait until after Thanksgiving to elect their leaders.