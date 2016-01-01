House GOP group files for Rosenstein’s impeachment

Eleven House Republicans introduced articles of impeachment Wednesday against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Rosenstein is stonewalling House requests for documents related to the beginning of the Russia probe and a closed investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has not yet signed on to the effort, and South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, questioned the tactic’s effectiveness. “If you are looking for documents, then you want compliance, and you want whatever moves you toward compliance,” he said.