House fails to override Trump’s veto over emergency declaration

WASHINGTON—The House of Representatives failed in its attempt to override President Donald Trump’s first veto Tuesday, leaving his national emergency declaration for funding a wall along the U.S. southern border intact. The 248-181 vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto, with 14 Republicans joining all House Democrats in support of the measure.

The declaration, issued last month, allows the president to access about $3.5 billion to add to funds already appropriated by Congress and pulled from other sources for border security. The decision sparked censure from Democrats and debate among Republicans over whether Trump’s unilateral action violated the Constitution. The resolution blocking the national emergency passed in the House by a 245-182 vote in February and cleared the Senate by a 59-41 vote on March 14. A day later, Trump vetoed the resolution.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that congressional Democrats will vote on a resolution of disapproval again every six months, a move allowed under the National Emergency Act. Conflict over the wall funding is expected to continue, as there are multiple lawsuits against the Trump administration currently pending.

Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Monday that the Pentagon will direct $1 billion away from military construction projects to build the border wall.