House expands Russia probe with string of subpoenas

The House Intelligence Committee issued seven subpoenas Wednesday, escalating the scope of its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. These subpoenas are the first related to Russia issued by the panel as it gets back on track after previous setbacks. Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., recused himself from the Russia inquiry in April after his colleagues filed an ethics complaint against him for mishandling classified information. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, now leads the panel’s Russia investigation. Conaway approved four subpoenas for the Russia probe, including requests for information from former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump’s longtime attorney, Michael Cohen. The other three subpoenas went to the National Security Agency, the FBI, and the CIA, requesting information about unmasking procedures. Some Republican lawmakers have focused more attention on leaked information and unmasking than on Russia’s meddling. Trump agrees that’s the angle worth pursuing. “The big story is the ‘unmasking and surveillance’ of people that took place during the Obama administration,” he tweeted this morning.