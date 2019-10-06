House, DOJ strike deal for Mueller documents
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 6/10/19, 02:18 pm
The U.S. Department of Justice has agreed to turn over to Congress some of the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report, including files used to assess whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said Monday. The Justice Department will begin complying with a congressional subpoena, Nadler said, and all members of the committee will be able to view some of Mueller’s “most important files.”
In response to the agreement, Nadler said the panel will not vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in criminal contempt, as it had planned to do. The agreement is the first between the judiciary panel and the Justice Department since the April release of the report on Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 06/10/2019 03:59 pm
Here’s what I think will be the outcome of this: the Dems still will not find the indisputable smoking gun that proves President Trump committed all sorts of crimes that justify impeachment. Nevertheless the Dems will still insist that President Trump did commit crimes including collusion with Russia. Therefore, the Dems will insist that the evidence they know surely exists is still being withheld from them. And then demand even more of Mueller’s files be released, etc. etc.
In other words, this farce isn’t over, and is not going to be over in the foreseeable future.
For those of you who are still supporting the Dems efforts to stage a coup d’etat against President Trump, I certainly hope you feel you’re getting your money’s worth in paying the salaries, investigative costs, etc. to do little to address the more pressing needs of our country.
news2mePosted: Mon, 06/10/2019 05:04 pm
I'm still with the people counting the hanging chads that PROVE Bush did not win the election. :-p
I am also waiting for the outcome of the people investigating whether Bush knew and was behind the 9-11 attack.