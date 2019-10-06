House, DOJ strike deal for Mueller documents

The U.S. Department of Justice has agreed to turn over to Congress some of the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative report, including files used to assess whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said Monday. The Justice Department will begin complying with a congressional subpoena, Nadler said, and all members of the committee will be able to view some of Mueller’s “most important files.”

In response to the agreement, Nadler said the panel will not vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in criminal contempt, as it had planned to do. The agreement is the first between the judiciary panel and the Justice Department since the April release of the report on Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.