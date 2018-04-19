House debates major prison reform

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote this week on a bill to change how federal prisons function. The law would direct correctional facilities to focus less on retribution and more on redemption of prisoners through training opportunities to prepare for a life on the outside, breaking the cycle of release and rearrest.

The Prison Reform and Redemption Act would require the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to assess each prisoner’s risk of recidivism and implement an individualized plan for rehabilitation based on personal needs such as addiction recovery, job skills training, mentoring programs, and faith-based classes. Early release could be an incentive for prisoners’ completion of recidivism reduction programs or restorative justice training.

Forty-nine percent of all federal inmates released in 2005 were re-arrested within eight years for a new crime—most within the first two years and usually for assault or drug offenses, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, which reported in 2016 that the younger the criminal and the longer his or her criminal history, the greater the likelihood of recidivism. The recidivism rate during the same period for state prisoners was worse: 76 percent.

The prison reform bill is loosely modeled on successful individualized reentry plans in Texas. Between 2005 and 2016, the state’s violent crime rate went down by 20 percent, according to FBI crime reports. Texas also saw a 25 percent decrease in the three-year recidivism rate for prisoners from 2004 to 2013, according to state data, and the state closed eight prisons, saving $2 billion.

“Our … investments have helped to reduce technical revocations from parole and probation and have provided additional treatment capacity, resulting in a reduction of our prison population by 10,000 people,” said Bryan Collier, executive director of Texas Department of Criminal Justice, last year.

South Carolina, Georgia, New York, Michigan, and Oklahoma have also lowered recidivism through reentry programs.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., introduced the reform bill, which has garnered support from lawmakers from both parties as well as from the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and Prison Fellowship. President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Sen. Jim DeMint, R-S.C., also endorse the plan.

Kushner has made prison reform a personal mission and appears to have the support of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, known for his preference for stiff sentencing. Kushner’s passion for reform is thought to stem from a firsthand encounter with the prison system during the year his father, Charles Kushner, spent in federal prison in Alabama for tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions.

But in an unexpected turn of events this week, ABC News reported that Jeffries, the representative from New York, might abandon support for the bill he helped craft due to a contentious add-on about concealed-carry weapons.

Jeffries has not commented, but according to current wording of the bill summary, the only expansion in question “require[s] the BOP to allow federal correctional officers to securely store and carry concealed firearms on BOP premises outside the security perimeter of a prison.”

A coalition of civil rights groups has opposed the bill over its focus on prison reform without sentencing reform, which they say is the “first step towards improving our justice system” and reducing a swollen prison population.