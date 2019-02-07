House committee sues for Trump’s tax returns
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 7/02/19, 01:23 pm
The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Treasury Department and the IRS seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The committee led by House Democrats previously tried to subpoena the returns, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused to comply. He said the Democrats’ request “presents serious constitutional questions.” After consulting with the Department of Justice, the Trump administration concluded that the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose,” Mnuchin said.
In court documents, the committee said it did not have to explain why it wanted the returns but acknowledged it was investigating Trump’s compliance with tax law. “In refusing to comply with the statute, defendants have mounted an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of Treasury, the IRS, and the tax laws on behalf of the American people who participate in the nation’s voluntary tax system,” the lawsuit said.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
BRADLEY LOWERYPosted: Tue, 07/02/2019 03:19 pm
I doubt there is any actionable discrepancy on trump’s returns. He is frequently audited so it’s all been checked.
But i would like many members of Congress financial records examined closely. I would like answers to how many have become very rich.
news2mePosted: Tue, 07/02/2019 03:53 pm
Exactly!
He should tell them, I'll show you mine, if you show me yours first. ;-)
news2mePosted: Tue, 07/02/2019 03:54 pm
We the people should get ready to sue the states who refuse to let Trump be on their ballot. I would think that it is against the law chosing who gets on a ballot. Not that NYC would count Trump's voters anyway.