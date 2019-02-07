House committee sues for Trump’s tax returns

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Treasury Department and the IRS seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The committee led by House Democrats previously tried to subpoena the returns, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refused to comply. He said the Democrats’ request “presents serious constitutional questions.” After consulting with the Department of Justice, the Trump administration concluded that the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose,” Mnuchin said.

In court documents, the committee said it did not have to explain why it wanted the returns but acknowledged it was investigating Trump’s compliance with tax law. “In refusing to comply with the statute, defendants have mounted an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of Treasury, the IRS, and the tax laws on behalf of the American people who participate in the nation’s voluntary tax system,” the lawsuit said.