House committee announces new Trump inquiry
by Harvest Prude
Posted 2/07/19, 11:55 am
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump denounced House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for opening a sweeping new investigation Wednesday into Trump’s foreign business dealings and finances. Undeterred from the president’s warning to Congress during his State of the Union address Tuesday to nix “ridiculous partisan investigations,” Schiff announced the new probe the next day. It will focus on the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether “any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates,” according to Schiff’s statement. Trump called Schiff a “political hack” and the new probe “unlimited presidential harassment” in a tweet.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that Trump’s statements during his State of the Union address amounted to “threats” that didn’t belong on the House floor.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
news2mePosted: Thu, 02/07/2019 03:03 pm
And now Pelosi is making her talk show rounds because most talk shows are liberal.
I imagine they will find an "actor" to come forward and accuse Trump of something. Not surprising. Pelosi has made it no secret that she did not want Trump to be Pres. She continually yelled "impeach Trump" until she knew she would be the speaker and then she told everyone to stop saying the "i" word.
He should sue Pelosi for defamation of character. At this point I don't believe ANYTHING Pelosi says is true.
You don't call someone guilty for 2 years while looking for evidence. According to our justice system you are supposed to find EVIDENCE FIRST. Pelosi has had Trump's scaffolding and noose waiting for 2 years. Now she is just trying to find a way to get him there. I just wonder how she will make Pence follow.
Trump is guilty of winning the election away from Hillary. They promised her the presidency. She didn't even think she had to work to get it. She was reluctantly shoved there. Ok, ok, I have to be nice to all the little people. Ok, I'll make nice. Evil grin.