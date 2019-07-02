House committee announces new Trump inquiry

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump denounced House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for opening a sweeping new investigation Wednesday into Trump’s foreign business dealings and finances. Undeterred from the president’s warning to Congress during his State of the Union address Tuesday to nix “ridiculous partisan investigations,” Schiff announced the new probe the next day. It will focus on the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and whether “any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Donald Trump, his family, his business, or his associates,” according to Schiff’s statement. Trump called Schiff a “political hack” and the new probe “unlimited presidential harassment” in a tweet.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday that Trump’s statements during his State of the Union address amounted to “threats” that didn’t belong on the House floor.