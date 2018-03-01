House chaplain resigns at speaker’s request

The chaplain for the U.S. House of Representatives resigned earlier this month, at Speaker Paul Ryan’s request, a surprise ouster that caused a stir on Capitol Hill when it became public Thursday. Patrick Conroy, a Catholic priest, has served as House chaplain since 2011, when former Speaker John Boehner appointed him. Conroy’s office declined to comment on his resignation, but he made it clear in his official letter that Ryan forced the decision: “As you have requested, I hereby offer my resignation as the 60th Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives,” the letter begins. Democrats speculated Ryan chose to oust Conroy because he had an affinity for the minority party. Others pointed to Republican anger over a prayer Conroy offered on the first day of debate over the GOP tax overhaul bill. “May their efforts these days guarantee that there are not winners and losers under new tax laws, but benefits balanced and shared by all Americans,” Conroy prayed. A senior Republican aide told The Hill that Ryan’s decision about Conroy had nothing to do with a specific prayer. Democrats offered another possible reason for the move: Conservative Republicans voiced anger over Conroy’s recent decision to invite a Muslim to offer the opening prayer. A spokeswoman for Ryan’s office declined to provide a reason for the decision but noted the speaker informed Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and she did not object. A Pelosi spokesman disputed that claim, saying the minority leader made it clear that she disagreed with removing Conroy.