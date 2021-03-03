House cancels Thursday session due to threats

U.S. Capitol Police disclosed a possible plot by an unidentified militia group to attack the seat of government on Thursday. Some online conspiracy theory groups have discussed the possibility of former President Donald Trump returning to power on March 4, the day the Constitution set for the presidential inauguration until the ratification of the 20th Amendment in 1933.

Is law enforcement ready? The Capitol police department said it had performed security upgrades and increased manpower to protect Congress. The Senate was still expected to meet Thursday, but the House decided to conclude its weekly business Wednesday evening for the sake of safety. At a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Maj. Gen. William Walker, commander of the District of Columbia National Guard, described an hourslong delay in getting approval from the Pentagon to deploy to the Capitol the day of the Jan. 6 riot.

