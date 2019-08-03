House broadens anti-Semitism resolution
by Harvest Prude
Posted 3/08/19, 12:04 pm
WASHINGTON—The House of Representatives passed a resolution Thursday condemning all forms of hatred and bigotry by a 407-23 vote. The resolution originally rebuked anti-Semitism in response to controversial comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. But after days of contention and debate, lawmakers expanded the resolution to cover all forms of racism.
Speaking at a forum at a Washington, D.C., bookstore last week, Omar suggested that pro-Israel political groups push “allegiance to a foreign country.” Critics accused her of resurrecting an anti-Semitic stereotype that Jewish-Americans are more loyal to the state of Israel or other Jews than to the United States. Progressives rushed to Omar’s defense, arguing that bullies were singling her out for being one of two Muslim women in Congress. Omar has apologized for past controversial remarks, but not for this latest statement.
The final House resolution does not mention Omar by name and condemns hatred against “African-Americans, Latinos, Native Americans, Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, and others.”
Most Republicans voted with the majority, but 23 lawmakers opposed it, arguing the watered-down version was a sham.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., called out his party for not condemning anti-Semitism more strongly. “I am very disappointed that we weren’t able to have a separate resolution to specifically condemn anti-Semitism and what our colleague said that really was a very hateful term,” he said.
Before departing to visit the tornado-damaged areas of Alabama, President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that “the Democrats have become an anti-Israel party, and an anti-Jewish party.”
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
STEVE&VICKI NUTTERPosted: Fri, 03/08/2019 02:45 pm
"Omar suggested that pro-Israel political groups push 'allegiance to a foreign country.'" Rep. Omar, I have a question for you. As a Muslim, would you push for allegiance to a foreign religion such as your own? If you are true to Islam, and honest with your constituents, you must openly admit that your long-range goal is to make the United States of America subject to Sharia Law.
I find the comment of the representative from my home state deceptive and not a little hypocritical.
Bob CPosted: Fri, 03/08/2019 02:54 pm
Rep. Ilhan Omar is apparently more loyal to her Muslim based hatred of Israel and the Jews than she is loyal to her sworn duty to the United States of America. If she was not so ignorant of American history, she would know of the many things Jewish Americans have contributed to make America great.
MonteHarmonPosted: Fri, 03/08/2019 03:26 pm
A different angle on this might be worth considering.
Laws and mob action against "hate speech" ("scare" quotes intentional), as defined by the politically correct, are being used against Christians and others such as Jordan Peterson to restrict rights and suppress opposing views. Laws passed years ago, sometimes with seemingly good intent, are now being used to suppress the truth. Many unexpected side effects are now undermining freedom of religion. The first ammendment is now scoffed at and vilified by many.
Maybe a better move would be to make strong statements in positive directions, i.e. support for Israel, and allow Omar's own words to demonstrate the gulf between her views and the legislatures, while not undermining freedom of speech.
OldMikePosted: Fri, 03/08/2019 04:25 pm
I think this Resolution is quite incomplete since it does not condemn hatred against Christians, European-Americans, or Caucasians.
And yes, I have run into people who hate me because I’m white or because I’m a Christian. And you probably have too.
Big JimPosted: Fri, 03/08/2019 05:08 pm
OldMike, I was thinking the exact same thing. Hatred knows no bounds - anyone can be hated, even (maybe especially these days) an old, white, Christian male like me.
news2mePosted: Fri, 03/08/2019 06:19 pm
I thought the same thing.
XionPosted: Fri, 03/08/2019 09:05 pm
The way Democrats define hate, bigotry, racism and various phobias is mostly subjective. Rarely are their accusations of these things based on objective fact. The hate label is projected onto others based on how a statement made them feel. Mere disagreement is hate speech if it makes them feel bad. So banning all hate speech is really a backdoor way of silencing opposing ideas.