House approves stimulus bill with $1,400 checks
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 2/27/21, 10:05 am
Lawmakers passed a $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan along party lines on Saturday, bringing President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package a step closer to reality. The economic stimulus bill includes direct payments of $1,400 to individual taxpayers who make $75,000 or less per year or less than $150,000 for a couple. It also expands extra unemployment benefits to $400 a week and includes funding for schools, vaccines, and state and local governments. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.
What about a minimum wage increase? Progressive lawmakers wanted the bill to include a federally mandated $15 per hour minimum wage, but the Senate parliamentarian told them they could not make such a major policy change as part of the budget reconciliation process. Using budget reconciliation allows Democrats to pass the bill with a simple majority in the Senate rather than the 60 votes typically needed to break a filibuster.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s analysis in The Stew of Democrats’ attempts to circumvent the Senate rules.
Lynde is a WORLD Digital's managing editor. She is a graduate of World Journalism Institute, the Missouri School of Journalism, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lynde resides with her family in Wichita, Kansas. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
MarlenePosted: Sat, 02/27/2021 12:32 pm
Not everyone needs these payments. My husband and I are retired, have income from our pensions and Social Security, and live modestly.
So far we have used the payments to support our church's missionaries and the local Christian pregnancy center. Thank you, government, for helping us to support Christian missions and the pro-life movement.
My Two CentsPosted: Sat, 02/27/2021 04:44 pm
Same here, Marlene. My husband is one year away from retirement. We put our first stimulus payment into our IRAs directly. We continued to help non profits who are struggling to maintain services. Our son is a newly graduated college student who did not qualify, being a dependent on our tax return for 2019. He is the one who needs it the most. We are supporting him at home while he tries vainly to look for a job. He actually had TWO job offers upon graduation last May. Unfortunately, those opportunities dissolved due to travel restrictions. And the government should not be sending money out, like crumbs from the table.