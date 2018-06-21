House approves farm bill with food aid work requirement

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly passed a new farm bill that includes work requirements for Americans who get food assistance. Conservative Republicans killed an earlier version of the bill last month after failing to get concessions on spending and on separate immigration measures. The latest version of the bill passed by the narrowest of margins: 213-211. All Democrats opposed the bill then and now over the work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Program, more commonly known as food stamps. The measure requires participants to work 20 hours per week or enroll in a job training program. “This bill includes critical reforms to nutrition benefits that close the skills gap, better equip our workforce, and encourage people to move from welfare to work, so more Americans have the opportunity to tap into the economic prosperity we’re seeing right now,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said. The $867 billion package also renews the safety net for America’s farmers.