House approves coronavirus aid bill

A bipartisan effort in Congress to provide relief for Americans dealing with the coronavirus pandemic passed in the House early Saturday morning. The aid package comes after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, freeing up as much as $50 billion toward the effort. The bill passed 363-40 and now heads to the Senate, which returns from recess on Monday and plans to act promptly.

What’s in the bill? The legislation includes provisions for free testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus; sick pay for workers; additional unemployment benefits; and enhanced food programs. Trump praised the effort in a tweet Saturday morning: “Good teamwork between Republicans & Democrats. … People really pulled together. Nice to see!”

