Hotel for the homeless

Despite Mayor Bill de Blasio’s commitment to turning the tide on homelessness, New York City taxpayers continue footing hotel bills for thousands of homeless people.

The city has a rare “right to shelter” legal mandate that requires it to give temporary emergency housing to any who are eligible and ask for help. Putting homeless people in hotels is a stopgap measure to keep people off the street when shelters fill up. New York City has more than 60,000 homeless people, a third of whom are children.

In southwest Queens, adjacent to John F. Kennedy International Airport, only two area hotels are not being used as temporary housing for the homeless, the Queens Chronicle reported. Since late April, the city’s Department of Homeless Services began renting 100 of the Sheraton JFK Airport Hotel’s 150 rooms, making it more likely for guests to meet a homeless person than a businessperson there.

Former New York City Councilman and current state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., a Democrat, represents the Queens district where the Sheraton is located. He derided the city’s spending of $1.1 billion over the next three years to house people in commercial hotels. Addabbo told The Forum it runs counter to the mayor’s own plan to phase out hotel housing by 2023 and “to keep residents in the boroughs they called home when possible.”

Hotel housing actually violates New York City code, which stipulates kitchens must adjoin housing. And providers and nonprofit organizations who pay the room bills report lengthy delays before the city pays them back, sometimes years later.

Last year, de Blasio proposed building 25 to 90 new homeless shelters by 2022, but only 11 have been built so far. He also called for another 300,000 affordable housing units. Landing Road Residence is one bud of promise. An affordable apartment complex in the Bronx, it generates subsidy money for housing by charging rents ranging from $470 for a studio apartment—available only to formerly homeless—to $1,000 for a two-bedroom unit. The building includes a 200-bed, dorm-style shelter for men on the lower floors. Business Insider touted it as a proof-of-concept facility the city can use to help generate interest in similar ventures.