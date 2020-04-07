Hot on the virus trail

Scientists are using advanced genome sequencing technology to unravel the crisscrossing paths the new coronavirus took around the globe. They hope to better understand the spread of the virus and how to contain it.

A virus can replicate itself billions of times within an infected person’s body. Tiny genetic mutations arise in some of those replications and can eventually result in new families of the virus. Scientists can track the spread of the coronavirus by analyzing mutation patterns.

“What we’re essentially doing is reading these small fragments of viral material and trying to jigsaw puzzle the genome together,” Pavitra Roychoudhury, a researcher for two Seattle institutions analyzing the virus’s mutations, told The New York Times.

Researchers from Germany and Cambridge, England, have reconstructed the early paths of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in humans using COVID-19 samples collected around the world between Dec. 24 and March 4. They discovered three distinct variations, which they labeled A, B, and C in the study, published April 8 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Their analysis showed that type A, the first to show up in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak originated, was surprisingly not the predominant strain in the city. Two mutations of A led to type B, the major Wuhan variant. It appeared prevalent in cases throughout East Asia but didn’t travel much outside that area. Type A, on the other hand, tended to infect Americans living in Wuhan and people in the United States and Australia. That could mean other nationalities had more resistance to type B than East Asians, said Peter Forster, the lead researcher.

COVID-19 cases on the West Coast of the United States seemed to originate in China, while East Coast cases came mostly from Italy and other parts of Europe, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an interview on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday. Forster said his team’s data suggests the first infection and spread among humans may have occurred outside Wuhan as early as mid-September.

U.S. health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the country on Jan. 21, when doctors diagnosed a Washington state man who had just returned to the Seattle area from Wuhan. Cases also surfaced in Chicago, Phoenix, and Los Angeles in the middle of January, but containment measures appeared to extinguish them, The New York Times reported. But by March 15, the disease had appeared in all 50 states.

More recently, researchers found cases spreading from a larger cluster, with its own distinct genetic signature, originating in the New York area. But of all the viral branches, the strain from Washington state, which originated in China, remains the earliest and most potent and has surfaced in Arizona, California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and six other countries.