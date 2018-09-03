Hostages taken at California veterans home

Police in Yountville, Calif., are dealing with a hostage situation at the largest veterans home in the United States, which has gone into lockdown. Authorities and family members said a gunman slipped into an employee going-away party Friday and took three people hostage. California Highway Patrol Sgt. Robert Nacke told reporters he knew of no injuries. The police know who the gunman is and are trying to contact him but have not released his name publicly. “We do have an active shooter situation with a hostage situation in Yountville,” Highway Patrol Officer John Fransen told KTVU of San Francisco. An armored police vehicle, ambulances and several fire trucks were at the facility, which is home to about 1,000 residents.