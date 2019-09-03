Hospital tries to keep the faith

When the Sisters of St. Francis founded St. Anthony Hospital in the newly built city of Denver in 1892, they likely never envisioned their ministry embroiled in a battle over assisted suicide. Though St. Anthony moved from its original building into a state-of-the-art suburban campus in 2011, the hospital has tried to stay true to its religious roots. It upholds the healthcare directives of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and requires its physicians to do the same.

Physician Barbara Morris wants to violate those guidelines by helping a cancer patient end his own life. The Catholic healthcare directives say doctors must not assist in suicide or euthanasia in any way. On Aug. 21, Morris asked a state court to order the hospital not to sanction her for helping the patient, Neil Mahoney, get life-ending drugs. Centura Health, which owns St. Anthony, fired Morris on Aug. 26 and has asked a Colorado judge to send her case to federal court so it can defend itself on religious freedom grounds.

“We believe the freedom of religion doctrine at the heart of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment supports our policies and is the right of every American,” Centura said in a statement.

A court case seemed likely after Centura Health and SCL Health, another large Catholic hospital network in Colorado, opted out of participating in assisted suicide when voters in the state passed a law allowing the practice in 2016. The law says people who have a prognosis of six months or fewer to live can request life-ending drugs from their physicians. Hospitals may bar doctors from prescribing such drugs on its premises, and the law protects individual physicians who refuse to participate in assisted suicide. But Centura wants the court to decide whether Colorado can stop it from firing its employees for violating its religious standards.

The lawyer representing Morris and Mahoney, who was still alive as of Tuesday, pointed out that the law says helping a patient access the drugs doesn’t qualify as euthanasia or assisted suicide. But it does according to the Catholic healthcare directives, which define euthanasia as “an action or omission that of itself or by intention causes death in order to alleviate suffering,” which would include helping a patient get life-ending drugs.

Centura pointed out that when St. Anthony hired Morris in 2017, she signed an employment agreement saying she would not provide services violating the Catholic healthcare directives. The network said it would ask the court to stop the state from interfering with religious organizations carrying out their mission and ministry.

“Asking a Christian hospital to play any role in violating the dignity of human life is asking the Christian hospital to compromise its values and core mission,” said Mark Haas, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Denver. “This is not the hospital forcing its beliefs upon others, but rather having outside views forced upon it.”

With 15 hospitals and more than 100 physician practices and clinics, Centura Health is the largest hospital system in the state. SCL Health is the second largest. Colorado is one of nine states that allow some form of assisted suicide.