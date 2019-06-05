Horse’s owner to appeal Kentucky Derby ruling

Officials disqualified the would-be winner of the Kentucky Derby for the first time in history this weekend. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission said the racehorse Maximum Security swerved and interfered with other horses during the race. The second finisher, Country House, was declared the winner. Maximum Security’s owner Gary West said Monday he will appeal the decision. He plans to keep the horse out of the Preakness, the next race in the Triple Crown series on May 18.