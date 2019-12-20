Horse-doping ring exposed
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 3/10/20, 09:43 am
Authorities on Monday charged more than two dozen people in an international scheme to give racehorses performance-enhancing drugs. William F. Sweeney, assistant director of the FBI’s New York office, said the drugging “amounted to nothing less than abuse.” Horse racing is a $100 billion dollar global industry.
Did it hurt the horses? According to the indictment in a Manhattan federal court, trainer Jason Servis gave a drug called SGF-1000 to “virtually all the racehorses under his control,” including the champion Maximum Security. The 3-year-old horse was among the fastest at the 2019 Kentucky Derby and on Feb. 29 won the world’s richest race, the $10 million Saudi Cup. The drugs can lead to heart problems and even death, authorities say.
Dig deeper: It’s not the first time Maximum Security’s human colleagues have gotten in trouble. Read about his disqualification from the Kentucky Derby in WORLD’s 2019 News of the Year.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.