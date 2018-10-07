Hope for Andrew Brunson

American Pastor Andrew Brunson might be released from a Turkish prison after his July 18 hearing, according to a report in Hurriyet, a state-sanctioned daily news outlet.

Arrested in 2016, Brunson is “much too costly for Turkey, and his continued detention would further complicate the situation,” journalist Serkan Demirtas wrote. On June 29, U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., traveled to Turkey to discuss the case with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

After more than 22 years of pastoring in Turkey, authorities arrested Brunson for what they called conspiring with terrorists. Both Democrats and Republicans in Washington, D.C., responded with outrage. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom sent Vice Chair Sandra Jolley to attend Brunson’s hearing in May.

Turkey’s frustration with U.S. policies could affect its willingness to negotiate Brunson’s release. The United States supports a rebel group in neighboring Syria that Turkey considers to be terrorists and refuses to extradite Fetullah Gulen, a Turkish citizen and former Erdogan ally living in the United States who is blamed for inspiring an attempted coup of the Turkish government in 2016.

But Demertis’ article listed several positive signs that could cause Turkish authorities to change course: The “warm” phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Erdogan, an agreement for military cooperation in the Syrian city of Manjib, and the scheduled meeting between Trump and Erdogan during the NATO summit this week.

“The truth is that this case is part of a larger decline in personal freedoms, including religious freedom and human rights, that we are witnessing in Turkey in recent years,” Jolley said in May. “We are looking to the Turkish judiciary to uphold Pastor Brunson’s innocence.”