Hong Kong vigil defies government ban

Thousands of people lit candles and observed a minute’s silence at Hong Kong’s Victoria Park on Thursday in memory of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing. Demonstrators throughout the city chanted “Democracy now” and “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.” Other vigils in Taiwan and online marked the 31st anniversary of the Chinese government crackdown on pro-democracy activists.

How have authorities responded? Hong Kong police played recordings warning people not to attend the unauthorized gatherings but without success. Authorities detained some protesters who tried to barricade a road. Chinese police and armored vehicles patrolled Beining’s Tiananmen Square, and authorities placed dissidents under house arrest, according to human rights groups.

Dig deeper: Read June Cheng’s report on the U.S. response to China undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy.