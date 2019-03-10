Hong Kong turns up heat on protesters

Hong Kong slapped rioting charges on a teenager whom police shot during protests on Tuesday. Authorities charged Tsang Chi-kin, 18, and seven other protesters on Thursday. Tsang faces additional counts of attacking two police officers. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will lead an Executive Council meeting on Friday to consider banning the use of masks by protesters and instituting other tough measures under a colonial-era emergency law.

How have the demonstrators responded? On Thursday, dozens of supporters gathered outside the courthouse during a hearing on the charges against Tsang, who remains hospitalized. More than 1,000 students rallied to demand police accountability, but the Hong Kong government is not backing down.

