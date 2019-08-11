Hong Kong student protester dies

Around 1,000 masked protesters chanting “a blood debt must be paid in blood” filed through Hong Kong’s central district midday on Friday. Hours earlier, the Hospital Authority confirmed the death of a 22-year-old student protester who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas nearby during clashes with protesters on Monday.

Who is the student? Chow Tsz-Lok, a computer science student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, had been in a coma after suffering a brain injury from the fall. It remains unclear how exactly he died, but the incident deepened protesters’ anger against the police. The government expressed “great sorrow and regret” in a statement, adding the police department is investigating the incident.

