Hong Kong starts week with more violence

Protesters in Hong Kong set one man on fire on Monday and a police officer shot a protester. The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said the two injured men remain in critical condition. Another police officer drove a motorcycle through a group of demonstrators. On Sunday, police fired tear gas at protesters who vandalized shops and a subway station.

What does this mean for Hong Kong? The police response to ongoing protests will likely fuel more anger from protesters. The unrest that began six months ago over an extradition bill has grown into calls for greater autonomy for the territory. Authorities partly suspended rail service on Monday and at least two universities canceled classes for the day. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the government will “spare no effort” to end the unrest.

