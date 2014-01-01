Hong Kong sentences pro-democracy activists

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday doled out prison sentences of up to 16 months to eight leaders of widespread pro-democracy protests in 2014. Earlier this month, the court convicted the leaders of the “Occupy Central” protests, also known as the Umbrella Movement, on public nuisance charges. Law professor Benny Tai, 54; retired sociologist Chan Kin-man, 60; and Baptist Pastor Chu Yiu-ming, 75, were sentenced to 16 months in prison for conspiracy to commit public nuisance. Raphael Wong and Shiu Ka-chun received eight-month sentences. Former student leader Eason Chung and Democratic Party member Lee Wing-tat also received eight-month sentences, suspended for two years. Tommy Cheung was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service. The court postponed Tanya Chan’s sentencing until June 10 to allow her to undergo surgery.

Family members who gathered inside the courtroom sobbed after the ruling. Supporters later chanted, “Occupy Central is not a crime,” and, “The Hong Kong government is unjustified.”

“Thank you for the sentencing,” Wong told Judge Johnny Chan. “Our determination on fighting for genuine universal suffrage will not change.”