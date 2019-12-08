Hong Kong protests ground flights

Hong Kong International Airport, one of the busiest in the world, canceled nearly all flights on Monday as protesters staged a sit-in at the main terminal. Hundreds of people joined in, holding banners that read, “Release all detainees,” and “Hong Kong is not safe.” The airport only allowed access to flights that had already started boarding or received clearance for landing.

What do the protesters want? Protests began in June in opposition to a bill that would have made it easier to extradite criminal suspects to China. Though Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam eventually suspended the bill, the protesters have continued demanding her resignation. Hong Kong police have detained nearly 600 people since June 9. On Sunday, police clashed with demonstrators at multiple points, including the Sham Shui Po area and across central Hong Kong. The Chinese Cabinet’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office warned the situation in Hong Kong was “beginning to show the sprouts of terrorism.”

