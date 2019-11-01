Hong Kong protesters welcome U.S. legislation

Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong waved American flags during a rally on Thursday. President Donald Trump signed two laws that will sanction Hong Kong and Chinese officials for human rights violations and ban exports on munitions to the territory.

How will this affect the protests? Prominent activist Joshua Wong told demonstrators their next step is to gain the support of other Western nations. Protesters chanted, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.” Hong Kong authorities have detained more than 5,000 people since the demonstrations for greater autonomy began in June. The Chinese Foreign Ministry warned the United States in a statement it would face consequences if it continues to “act arbitrarily” over Hong Kong.

Dig deeper: Read June Cheng’s report in Snapshots of China on the outcome of district elections in Hong Kong.